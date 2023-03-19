Who is conman Kiran Patel, man posing as PMO official running scams in Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat?

Conman Kiran Patel (Photo - Twitter)

Conman Kiran Patel was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police earlier this week for impersonating a top-ranking government official. According to media reports, Kiran Patel had been posing as an official of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), and had gained top-level security clearance.

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir were left scrambling for answers after a PMO official who had been giving them instructions for the last four months turned out to be a fraudster, who has just been posing as a top government official, making everyone dance to his tunes.

After his cover was blown, conman Kiran J Patel, who is a resident of Gujarat, was arrested from a hotel in Srinagar during his “third official visit” to Jammu and Kashmir, for posing as a top-ranking IAS officer who was employed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office.

Who is conman Kiran Patel?

Conman Kiran J Patel is a resident of Gujarat and has been accused of running several successful scams by posing as a top government official from the PMO. Patel used to travel with Z+ security, in a bulletproof Scorpio and four vehicles in his convoy, which were easy to fool anyone into thinking that he was a government official.

According to authorities, Kiran Patel had claimed that he was visiting Jammu and Kashmir to identify apple orchards in the South Kashmir area. He also name-dropped several high-ranking officials and ministers, and was granted a five-star hotel stay for his ‘official visits’.

As written on his Twitter profile, Kiran Patel has a PhD from Commonwealth University, Virginia, an MBA from IIM Trichy, as well as an M Tech in Computer Science and BE in computer engineering. His Twitter profile is also verified and has a blue tick.

Kiran Patel has posted several photos of him on ‘official trips’ to Kashmir and other states, where he pulled off con jobs. Patel’s Twitter account is also followed by BJP Gujarat general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela, while it is still unclear how the conman managed to pull off his tricks.

