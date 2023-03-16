Conman posing as government official get high-security cover during two-day visit to Srinagar, arrested

Conman poses as PMO official in Srinagar| Photo: Twitter (@bansijpatel)

A conman was provided with a five-star hotel, bulletproof Mahindra Scorpio SUV, and Z-plus security among other amenities while posing as a senior official from the Prime Minister's office in Kashmir. The imposter identified as Kiran Bhai Patel even conducted a series of official meetings during his two-day visit to Srinagar earlier this year.

He was arrested around 10 days ago for impersonating an additional Director for strategy and campaigns in the Prime Minister's office. On Thursday, he was sent to judicial custody by a magistrate.

Patel first visited Srinagar in February and has many videos of him travelling to places escorted by paramilitary and the police. He first came under suspicion when he came to visit the valley a second time within two weeks.

Patel has been booked under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC at police station Nishat and further investigation into the matter is ongoing. “The said individual, by resorting to cheating, forgery and impersonation has duped gullible people and also intentionally induced people to do and also to omit to do activities, under a well-knit plan for securing monetary as well as material benefits,” reads the FIR.

Reports even suggest that the conman had forged documents to deceive the security personnel who provided him with high-security cover during his stay.

Read: Fired from work, Noida car cleaner damages several cars with acid