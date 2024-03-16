Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Yodha box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani film starts slow, earns only Rs 4.25 crore

Meet school dropout who started business with Rs 13000 from small cart; now owns Rs 20000 crore company, net worth is...

'What about 1.5 lakh unlisted Muslims in Assam?': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questions implementation of CAA

Meet one of India's first female doctors, performed last operation on day of her death

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission to announce poll dates today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission to announce poll dates today

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on his hospitalisation reports, netizens say 'long live mahanayak'

Water supply to be affected in some parts of Delhi on March 15 and 16; Check affected areas list

Meet Babur's daughter, who rebelled against Ottoman empire, know why

From Babur to Aurangzeb: Here’s how Mughal Emperors died

Then and now: Here's how cast of Son Pari looks after 24 years

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on his hospitalisation reports, netizens say 'long live mahanayak'

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan attends cricket match in Mumbai hours after reports of hospitalisation, shocked fans say...

Meet actor who once drove used car, was isolated in Bollywood, then gave blockbuster, now drives Lamborghini, is worth..

HomeIndia

India

'What about 1.5 lakh unlisted Muslims in Assam?': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questions implementation of CAA

Owaisi pointed out that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has time and again, mentioned that CAA will be followed by the NRC and the National Population Register (NPR)

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 06:59 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, questioned the fate of 1.5 lakh Muslims, who were allegedly left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list in Assam after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was implemented in the state.Addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad on Friday, days after the BJP-led Centre published the rules for implementing CAA across the country, Owaisi said, "Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the 12 lakh Hindus not listed in the NRC that was conducted in the state will be given Indian citizenship under the CAA.

But what about the 1.5 lakh Muslims?"Owaisi said the Muslims left out of the NRC list will be asked to prove their descent by tracing their ancestry from 1962 or even 1951 at the Foreigners' Trinunal."They will be asked if they came in 1962 or 1951. They will be asked to show documents and birth certificates of their grandfathers. Those 1.5 lakh Muslims will be asked to fight it out at the Foreigners' Tribunal," the AIMIM chief said.Owaisi warned that though the BJP has sought to allay fears among resident Muslims that they will not be impacted by the CAA, such 'things' will happen in due course."They (BJP) are saying nothing is going to happen immediately. I want to tell them, that it takes time for things to unfold," he said.

Owaisi pointed out that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has time and again, mentioned that CAA will be followed by the NRC and the National Population Register (NPR)."Home Minister Amit Shah said in Parliament that NPR and NRC will also be implemented. Did he not talk about NPR and NRC in TV interviews?" the Hyderabad MP said.

Speaking about the NRC exercise in Assam in which a sizeable chunk of the population found their names missing in the final list, the AIMIM chief said, "The Supreme Court directed the government to conduct NRC in Assam. After spending Rs 1,600 crore, the NRC was conducted in Assam under the watch of the Supreme Court. 19 lakh individuals were not listed in it. Among them, 10-12 lakh were Hindus and 1.5 lakh Muslims."Owaisi, however, said he was open to the idea of granting citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries but the methodology followed for that should not be based on religion.

"The government must give citizenship to people who come from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, but on the basis of religion," he said.The Union Home Ministry notified the rules for implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, days ahead of the announcement of the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections.The CAA rules, introduced by the Centre and passed by the Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI/Reuters/PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who studied at IIT Delhi, quit high-paying job for acting, worked with Manoj Bajpayee, became a star after..

Aamir Khan celebrates 59th birthday with Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies' actors, tells fans 'agar mujhe gift deni hai toh..'

Meet man, had Rs 18000 crore net worth, sold Rs 12400 crore company for just Rs 74, he is…

Mumbai win 42nd Ranji Trophy title, beat Vidarbha by 169 runs

This man was born into a poor family, was adopted by a rich Indian man, became a successful businessman, his son is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement