West Bengal to bring resolution against CAA in state assembly today

The West Bengal government is likely to table a resolution in the state assembly against the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) today (January 27). As DNA had reported earlier, the resolution will tabled during a special session at 2 PM.

"A special session of West Bengal Assembly will be held on January 27 at 2 pm to discuss and pass a resolution against CAA. We urge all parties to support the resolution," West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was quoted by news agency ANI.

The Trinamool Congress government headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged all parties to support the resolution.

Earlier, Punjab, Kerala, and Rajasthan became the three states to pass resolutions against the controversial citizenship law.

Kerala has gone a step further and has approached the Supreme Court against the recently CAA, seeking it to be declared unconstitutional in violation of Article 14, 21, and 25 of the Constitution.

The new law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Massive protests have erupted across the country against the controversial law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Kerala and Bengal have also suspended the work on the National Population Register (NPR), seen as a precursor to a nationwide NRC, with Congress-ruled states also expressing strong opposition to the exercise that is expected to start in April this year.