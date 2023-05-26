West Bengal: Protesters attack TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's convoy in Jhargram, car vandalised

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Abhishek Banerjee, the leader of the Trinamool Congress, was attacked by protesters in the Jhargram district on Friday. In the incident, the vehicle of Bengal minister Birbaha Hansda was damaged. Birbaha Hansda is contributing to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's 'Nav Jowar' initiative. When the attack happened, Abhishek Banerjee's vehicle had just finished the road show in Jhargram and headed its route to Shalbani through Lodhashuli.

The incident was reportedly carried out by Kurmi community protesters. The Kurmi group, which is now categorised as OBC, protested last month in Paschim Medinipur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Purulia, and Jhargram districts of the state to demand ST classification.

Birbaha Hansda declared after the incident on Friday, "I myself am a member of the tribal group. But the movement doesn't work like way! We have also voiced our opposition. But it's impolite. I'll see it through to the conclusion. Protesters from the Kurmi community were staging demonstrations on both sides of Highway No. 5. When the convoy of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee went by, they shouted "chor chor."

As Birbaha Hansda's automobile was at the end of the convoy, protesters also flung bricks at it. The incident caused damage to the minister's car's windscreen.

