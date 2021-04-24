Weekend lockdown in Odisha from today, check what's allowed, what's not

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government on Monday (April 19) extended its weekend lockdown orders in the state.

A weekend lockdown will be imposed in all 20 urban areas of Odisha with effect from April 24.

“In view of the interest of public health and containment of spread of Covid-19 in the state, weekend shutdown on Saturday and Sunday shall be imposed in all urban areas of the state with effect from April 24,” Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena told reporters.

Apart from this, the night curfew which was earlier imposed in the state, will also continue. The night curfew timings in 10 bordering districts is 6 pm to 5 am while timings in 20 other districts is 9 pm to 5 am.

All the essential services including hospitals, nursing homes, medicine stores, grocery shops and milk booths will continue functioning as usual during the shutdown, the special relief commissioner said.

Jena also said that that eateries on national and state highways will remain open but customers will only be allowed to pick up food parcels from there.

As per a new state order, marriage and funeral programme organisers will have to mandatorily submit the list of participants to local authorities for permission 24 hours before the events. Currently, 50 people are allowed to attend weddings while only 20 people are allowed to attend funerals.

Civic authorities and police will ensure that COVID-19 protocols are strictly enforced and stringent action will be taken against violators, the official said.