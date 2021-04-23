COVID-19 second wave: Beware of THESE new symptoms of virus as new mutant goes undetected in RT-PCR test

India is battling the second wave of COVID-19 and various states are reporting an unprecedented rise in cases, which in turn has led to an overload in hospitals of various states and cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, etc.

While many are quarantining at home with mild or no symptoms, there have been reports that many people are getting negative RT-PCR reports despite of having the virus. Dr Chandra, Consultant Physician, Helvetia Medical Centre in Delhi says that the reason for this is that the new mutant of the virus seems to be undetectable by RTPCR test.

“I believe there are double & triple mutant varieties&due to change in structure, RTPCR tests unable to detect. New varieties seem to cause new symptoms,” Dr Chandra told ANI.

Doctor Chandra also said that apart from the usual COVID-19 symptoms like sore throat, body ache, fever, loss of smell and taste, patients are experiencing a host of new symptoms due to thee mutant strains.

According to the Chandra these are the new symptoms that one needs to look out for:

-Diarrhoea

-Abdominal pain

-Rashes

-Conjunctivitis

-Confusion state

-Brain fog

-Bluish discolouration of fingers & toes

-Bleeding through nose & throat apart

It is extremely crucial for a person to isolate themselves if they experience any of the above symptoms and get a COVID-19 test at the earliest.

As per reports, another new and rare symptom of virus has emerged called the ‘COVID tongue’. ccording to the American Academy of Oral Medicina (AAOM), COVID tongue is an inflammatory disorder that usually appears on the top and sides of the tongue.

In COVID tongue, your body fails to produce saliva that protects your mouth from bad bacteria. This may lead to feeling dryness or stickiness in your mouth. People with this symptom may also find it difficult to chew food and to speak.