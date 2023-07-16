Headlines

Delhi floods: NCR hit by heavy rains just as floodwater recedes; know full IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram

Wordle 757 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 16

Meet richest Indian in Australia with Rs 86180 crore business empire, his net worth is...

LIC Jeevan Labh policy: Invest Rs 252 per day and get Rs 54 lakh at maturity, check details

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh; check lMD forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi floods: NCR hit by heavy rains just as floodwater recedes; know full IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram

Wordle 757 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 16

Meet richest Indian in Australia with Rs 86180 crore business empire, his net worth is...

Thyroid: 10 remedies for Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism

Food items Hrithik Roshan eats for a muscular body

10 superfoods that help fight diarrhea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

BTS releases new song Take Two for 10th anniversary, makes fans emotional

India-China Relations Strain: Indian journalist expelled, new rules impact trade | Explained

Priyanka Chopra at Beyonce's concert, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' trailer out, & more | ENT Wrap, June 5

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh; check lMD forecast here

An orange alert has been issued for Uttarakhand till July 18 and for Himachal Pradesh till July 17.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 05:57 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that rainfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh will be heavy to extremely heavy for the next four days and decrease thereafter. Orange alerts have been issued for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand through July 18, respectively.

The weather department has issued a 'yellow' alert for rains in the national capital, which is facing unprecedented flooding due to the Yamuna in the city breaching its banks following days of heavy rains in the upper catchment areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, predicted moderate rain in the city over the next two days and "heavy to very heavy" rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh during the next five days.

IMD said that the highest 118.4 mm rainfall was recorded at Jharsuguda followed by 68.2 mm at Chandbali, 35.2 mm in Bhubaneswar, 13.5 mm in Balasore, 6 mm in Paradip, 7.2 mm in Puri and 10.6 mm at Sambalpur between 8.30 am to 11.30 am.

Similarly, the IMD record said that intense rainfall activities were observed in many areas before 8.30 am, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 14.7 mm and 41.8 mm of rainfall respectively by 8.30 am, it said.

The IMD also warned that moderate to intense rainfall was in the store for the state capital Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. It cautioned on temporary traffic congestion, slippery road and water-logging in low-lying areas.

The IMD also said that several Odisha districts are likely to experience enhanced rainfall activities in the next four to five days.

The weather office said that the state recorded an average rainfall of 10.3 mm during the last 24 hours. Similarly, the average rainfall recorded from July 1 to July 15 was 98.1 mm against the July monthly average of 339.9 mm.

The met office also said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal around Sunday. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the subsequent two to three days.

(with inputs from PTI)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Special: Political blame game erupts as floods wreak havoc in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh: Azam Khan gets 2-year jail term in 2019 hate speech case; know details

Indian gamers can now enjoy Google Play Games on PC, beta available in Hindi too

BCCI announces India’s squad for 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou, full details inside

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere: Shiv Thakre faces electric shocks, Archana Gautam mocks him, says 'Yeh Bigg Boss...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE