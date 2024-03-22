Weather update: Delhi NCR witnesses clear skies amid rainfall in southern India, check IMD forecast

After the spine-chilling cold, Delhi-NCR is witnessing pleasant weather. The IMD office predicted that Delhi would have mostly clear skies today, with low and maximum temperatures expected to be 16 and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to IMD, the city's highest temperature was 30.1 degrees Celsius, which is a little bit colder than the seasonal average. Throughout the day, humidity levels varied between 84% and 44%, according to the report.

According to the IMD, the nation's capital saw its highest maximum temperature on Wednesday—33.6 degrees Celsius—since January. Meanwhile, data from the Central Pollution Control Board shows that the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 170, placing it in the "moderate" category.

In north India, thunderstorms and light rain or snow are expected over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, according to the weather office.

From March 21 to 26, the weather service has forecast light to moderate rainfall, sporadic thunderstorms, and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. Furthermore, an orange alert for significant rainfall has been issued for Meghalaya and Assam on March 21–23 and 25.

However, rain and strong winds are expected in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Karaikal in southern India. The MeT department today forecasts clear skies and a maximum temperature of between 31 and 30 degrees Celsius for Chennai.