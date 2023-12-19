'Wear masks, avoid crowded areas': Kerala issues advisory after rise in Covid-19 cases

Kerala government has issued an advisory as the cases of Covid-19 rise rapidly in all parts of the country.

Kerala government on Tuesday issued an advisory keeping the rapidly rising cases of Covid-19 cases all over the country. According to the advisory, people above the age of 60 years, people with other illnesses, and pregnant women or mothers who are breastfeeding should wear masks before going to public places.

It also advised people to stay in close spaces and refrain from going to crowded places. The Kerala government's advisory came one after the Centre issued an advisory.

The focus on COVID-19 has increased after the discovery of the JN 1 sub-variant of the coronavirus.

In a letter to the States and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Shri Sudhansh Pant emphasised the importance of upholding a state of continual watch on the COVID situation in the nation, especially during the festive season.

The government has also imposed strict travel restrictions, specially for those who are coming from countries where the new variant has been detected.

