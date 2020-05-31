'We have endured suffering, but everyone's resolved to handle it': PM Modi addresses nation in 'Mann Ki Baat'

He insisted that India's population is more than most other countries but still the threat has been tackled well so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 11 AM on Sunday as part of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'. In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted that the people of India should now be even more careful in their fight against the coronavirus menace as the economy is gradually being reopened. He insisted that India's population is more than most other countries but still the threat has been tackled well so far. "We have endured suffering, but everyone is resolved to handle it," said Prime Minister Modi.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Indian Railways Family for being at the forefront of fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the country and arranging the means for several migrant labourers to return home to their native states amid this crisis, as well as enabling the quarantine facilities, testing, and check-up for them.

"There is no section in our country that is unaffected by the difficulties caused by the disease. However, the worst affected are the poor and the labourers. Their pain, their agony, and their ordeal can't be expressed in words," the Prime Minister said.

Modi also said that looking at other countries, it can be understood that India's achievement in handling the virus outbreak is significant. "Our population is many times more than other countries, challenges are different, still COVID-19 did not spread so rapidly as in the other countries and the fatality rate is also notably lower," he said.

Prime Minister Modi further talked about the 'Aayushman Bharat' scheme and the important feature of 'Portability' that it has granted to Indians availing the facilities. Due to the portability of the facilities, he said, a poor person from Bihar will be able to avail government facilities in Karnataka; or a labourer from Maharashtra will be able to get access to 'Aayushman Bharat' facilities in say, Tamil Nadu. "Due to this feature, if a person is residing in an area with inadequate healthcare facilities, they will still be able to access better treatment elsewhere in the country," Modi explained.

There have been over one crore beneficiaries of the 'Aayushman Bharat' scheme all over India, he highlighted.

The Prime Minister also promised help to all those who have been affected by the locust swarm attacks in recent days.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India has crossed the 1.83 lakh-mark on Sunday, while the death toll has topped the 5,100-mark as well.

The coronavirus cases in India continue to spread rapidly and the country has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally over the major part of the last week.

The COVID-19-necessitated lockdown in the containment zones was extended for two more weeks till June 30 by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday.

The rising number of coronavirus disease cases for the past few weeks in the country has led the Centre to take this call in order to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further. The current phase of re-opening, called 'Unlock 1', will have an economic focus.

According to the new guidelines, all activities outside of containment zones have been allowed to resume in a phased manner from June 1. The guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30.