'We cannot let...': Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Odisha train accident | Photo: ANI

Industrialist Anand Mahindra condoled the loss of lives in the Odisha triple train crash and voiced the need to “re-look” at the “fail-safe mechanisms” in Indian Railways operations. Condolences have been pouring in after the horrific train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday evening that has claimed 238 lives so far.

“A tragedy the scale of which requires the entire country to pause in silent reflection, in memory of those who have lost their lives. Om Shanti,” Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

“We cannot let such accidents happen again. We must get to the root cause of this tragedy. Whether human or technical error, neither should have resulted in such devastation. We need to re-look at our fail-safe mechanisms in railway operation,” he added.

India woke up to horrific images from one of the deadliest train disasters in its history on Saturday morning. Rescue work is still on as passengers alive and dead are pulled out of the wreckage using gas torches and electrical cutters.

#WATCH | Latest aerial visuals from ANI’s drone camera show the extent of damage at the spot of the #BalasoreTrainAccident in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/kTFOLuKDrd — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

Two passenger trains and one goods train were involved in the accident. Apart from the high death toll, 900 people have been injured and are being treated in several hospitals.

The crash site is near a small way station Bahanaga Bazar, around 170 km north of Odisha capital Bhubaneswar and 250 km south of West Bengal capital Kolkata.

(With inputs from PTI)