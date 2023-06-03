Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

'We cannot let...': Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Odisha train accident

India woke up to horrific images from one of the deadliest train disasters in its history on Saturday morning.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

'We cannot let...': Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Odisha train accident
'We cannot let...': Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Odisha train accident | Photo: ANI

Industrialist Anand Mahindra condoled the loss of lives in the Odisha triple train crash and voiced the need to “re-look” at the “fail-safe mechanisms” in Indian Railways operations. Condolences have been pouring in after the horrific train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday evening that has claimed 238 lives so far.

“A tragedy the scale of which requires the entire country to pause in silent reflection, in memory of those who have lost their lives. Om Shanti,” Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

“We cannot let such accidents happen again. We must get to the root cause of this tragedy. Whether human or technical error, neither should have resulted in such devastation. We need to re-look at our fail-safe mechanisms in railway operation,” he added.

 

 

India woke up to horrific images from one of the deadliest train disasters in its history on Saturday morning. Rescue work is still on as passengers alive and dead are pulled out of the wreckage using gas torches and electrical cutters.

 

 

Two passenger trains and one goods train were involved in the accident. Apart from the high death toll, 900 people have been injured and are being treated in several hospitals.

The crash site is near a small way station Bahanaga Bazar, around 170 km north of Odisha capital Bhubaneswar and 250 km south of West Bengal capital Kolkata.

(With inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?
Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's prayer meet
Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand
In pics: Tejasswi Prakash sets the internet on fire with her gorgeous photos in blue dress
In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident: 50 dead, over 350 injured as Coromandel Express derails; PM Modi expresses grief
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.