WB Governor issues show-cause notice to Coochbehar University Vice Chancellor for not inviting him to convocation

The West Bengal Governor and Chancellor of Coochbehar Panchanan Barma University, Jagdeep Dhankhar issued a show-cause notice to University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Debkumar Mukhopadhyay on Thursday.

This show cause notice by the Chancellor Dhankhar comes in the wake of the university’s third convocation scheduled to be held on February 14, 2020, and the Chancellor being miffed for not being invited to attend the convocation, whereas the university authorities invited the state education department minister Partha Chatterjee besides other ministers and leaders from the ruling party – Trinamool Congress.

“Notice u/s 9 of Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University Act has been issued to VC Debkumar Mukhopadhyay- thus setting process for consideration of his removal from the office of VC. His response u/s section 9(7) of Act has been sought within 14 days and he may avail oral hearing,” Dhankhar tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

According to sources, this is first such show notice issued to a vice-chancellor by the chancellor in the recent past.

On the other hand, the vice-chancellor Dr. Debkumar Mukhopadhyay said that he is yet to receive any such show-cause notice. “I have not received any such notice so far. I cannot act or take any action based on just tweets. I will react as and when I receive any letter,” said Mukhopadhyay.

A day ago, Dhankhar had expressed displeasure over the same issue and tweeted, “Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University Convocation will be held on February 14. Ministers Partha Chatterjee, Goutam Deb, Rabindra Nath Ghosh and Binay Krishna Barman are invited for the Convocation. Chancellor, who has right to preside, has just no information! Where are we heading!”