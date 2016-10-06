Watch | ‘Khoon Ka Dalali’: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi over surgical strike

Rahul Gandhi hit out at PM Modi on the last day of his Kisan Yatra.

Concluding his ‘Kisan Yatra’ at Jantar Mantar here, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of exploiting the death of soldiers who have died in the line of duty.

Addressing hundreds of supporters at the gathering, Gandhi called upon the prime minister to work for the development of people, especially farmers and armymen.

‘The soldiers who spilled their blood for the country and carried out surgical strikes, you are hiding behind them and trying to cash in on their blood. They have done their work now you do yours. Help the farmers give the army a hike in the seventh pay commission, it is your responsibility and that is what you have been elected for,’ said Gandhi.



Launching a furious attack on the policies adopted by the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Gandhi said, ‘You promised the farmers that they would get fair price, but that did not happen. You told them you would apply the Swaminathan Report but that also did not happen. You promised to provide jobs to two crore youths but neither did that happen. You did not properly implement ‘Make in India’ either.’

He alleged that all promises made by Modi were fake and that he had adopted a divide-and-rule policy.



‘You definitely did two things: turn people against people, and divide the country wherever your people went, like in Haryana where you made the Jats fight the non-Jats, or Gujarat or UP or Assam,’ he said.

‘The country only wants justice from you. Provide good prices and facilities to farmers,’ he added.

During his 26-day long ‘Kisan Yatra’, Gandhi logged about 3,500 kilometres and traversed 48 districts and 141 assembly segments in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh with an attempt to woo voters ahead of the upcoming assembly polls scheduled next year.

WATCH: You are doing 'Dalali' of their(Jawans) blood: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi pic.twitter.com/9FyidaF6uj — ANI (@ANI_news) October 6, 2016

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi over his "dalali" barb at Naredra Modi, BJP called his remarks "a new low in Indian politics" and said he was speaking in "frustration" as the Prime Minister was drawing "praise" after he gave nod to the army to carry out the surgical strikes.

"It is most shameful. Such remarks reflect his mental bankruptcy. The army and the Prime Minister are getting praise from everywhere for the surgical strikes. Modi is being praised for his decision and he is unable to digest it. Rahul Gandhi is in frustration," BJP National Secretary Shrikant Sharma said.

Another party National Secretary Sidharth Nath Singh said, "His statement is a new low in Indian politics. It is not only condemnable but highly irresponsible coming from the vice president of Congress party which fought for independence...Surgical strikes happened across the LoC but Rahul Gandhi has done surgical strike on his party." Taking a jibe at Gandhi, Sharma said "dalali" is in his and Congress' nature as he referred to a number of alleged scams, like 2G, CWG, coal, involving the UPA government, which, he added, ran into 12 lakh crore.

Gandhi too is on bail in the National Herald scam of Rs 5000 crore, he alleged. Referring to controversial comments of some Congress leaders including Sanjay Nirupam, Sharma said the Opposition party is confused as they had been attacking Modi after Pathankot and Uri terror attacks and do not know how to react after he ordered the surgical strikes. Congress and other political parties may be nervous because of courage and will power shown by Modi government in backing armed forces decision to go for surgical strike across LOC. The aim of a responsible govt is to back armed forces which defend the nation and not use them for political gains, Singh said.

Terming Gandhi's 'Kisan Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh as a "flop drama", Sharma said the governments run by Gandhi family members did nothing for either farmers or youths and have the "blot" of suicides committed by lakhs of farmers.

Modi is solving the problems inherited from Congress governments and has come out with schemes like crop insurance and soil health card to help farmers.

"The Modi government has offered salve to the wounds inflicted by Congress governments," he said.

Addressing a public meeting, Gandhi had earlier said "jinhone Hindustan ke liye surgical strike kiye hain, unke khoon ke peeche aap chhupe hain. Unki aap dalali kar rahe ho. You (Modi) are hiding behind the blood of soldiers who carried out the surgical strikes for India. You are exploiting their sacrifices. "

Earlier, the Congress Vice President, who was speaking during his road show on the last day of his month-long Kisan Yatra from Deoria, pressed upon the Modi government to announce a debt waiver for farmers.

Gandhi also took a swipe at ruling Samjwadi Party, saying he will give UP a government of farmers, labourers and people of every religion and caste and not that of a selected few.

Lashing out at Modi government, he said only the Prime Minister and his friends were "happy" as money has come into the pockets of 15 top businessmen and not the farmers, labour and small shopkeepers.

"Modiji had said he has a 56-inch chest and will fight out corruption, but he instead brought out a 'Fair and Lovely scheme' for turning the blackmoney of the country's thieves into white. The money has not come into the pockets of farmers, labour and small shopkeepers, but went into those of 15 top businessmen. Only Modiji and his friends are happy," he said.

Modi government had announced Income Declaration Scheme (IDS) -- a one-time opportunity to those with hidden income to come clean by making the disclosure and paying 45 per cent tax and penalty. After the end of the four-month window on September 30, the government had pegged the disclosed amount at Rs 65,250 crore.

Training his guns on the family-led Samajwadi Party government in the state, Gandhi said, "Uttar Pradesh will not have a government of just 15 persons. The government here will be of farmers, labour, small shopkeepers, and of people from every religion and caste."

The Congress vice President said he will force the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for a loan waiver for the distressed farmers. "We want higher MSP for farmers, we want to waive the farm loans so join me and come to Delhi along with me. We all will pressurise Modiji to waive farm loans. "In the last two and half years Narendra Modi waived Rs 1.10 lakh crore loan to 15 big corporates. Then why can't he waive the farmers' loan," he said.

Gandhi's yatra passed through various constituencies in this district and entered Modinagar where he was accorded a rousing welcome by party workers before he headed for Delhi. He is accompanied by party's chief ministerial face Sheila Dikshit, UPPCC president Raj Babbar and actor-turned politician Nagma. The Kisan Yatra will end at Parliament Street in the national capital

With inputs from agencies