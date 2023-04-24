Vande Bharat Express: Kerala to receive its first Vande Bharat train with 14 stoppages; check out timings, fare here

Vande Bharat Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the country's first water metro and flag off another Vande Bharat Express train tomorrow. The semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train is a gift to Kerala, where it will run for the first time. This train will run between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod, covering 11 districts in 5 hours.

The train will depart from Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station on Tuesday and stop at 14 railway stations. Prime Minister Modi tweeted his enthusiasm for the inauguration of the first Vande Bharat Express, saying that it will boost the environment and tourism. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav had already informed the public about the operation of the first Vande Bharat Express for Kerala on 18 April.

The train will run at a speed of 110 km to 130 km per hour and will have 16 coaches. The route and timetable for this train running between Kasargod and Thiruvananthapuram are as follows: it will leave on April 26 at 2.30 pm and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 10.35 pm. When returning, the train will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 5.20 am and reach Kasaragod by 1.25 pm.

The fare for Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express train is Rs 1590 for chair car and Rs 2880 for executive class. For the distance between Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, the fare is Rs 435 for chair car and Rs 820 for executive class.

The introduction of this Vande Bharat Express train will undoubtedly have a significant impact on Kerala's tourism and transportation sectors. The train is expected to make travel faster and more convenient for locals and tourists alike. It is a great accomplishment for Kerala to be the first state in India to receive this semi-high speed train.

Read more: Male cheetah Uday dies at MP's Kuno National Park, second death in a month