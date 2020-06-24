Uttarakhand Ayush Ministry issues notice to Patanjali over new COVID-19 ayurvedic drug Coronil

In a matter of hours after Yoga guru Ramdev launched a product called 'Coronil', a potential 'cure' for COVID-19, the Ayush Ministry of Uttarakhand clarified that the license issued to the company was for the production of immunity booster kits and fever medicine, and not to find a cure for coronavirus.

"Divya Pharmacy did not apply for license of any kind of medicine related to Corona nor were they given any license in this regard. The license was issued only for immunity booster kits and fever medicine. But now that it has come to the attention of the AYUSH department, a notice will be issued to Divya Pharmacy. It their reply is not satisfactory then their current licenses will be canceled," Dr. YS Rawat, Joint Director State Medicinal Licensing Authority from Uttarakhand said.

"As per Patanjali's application, we issued them license. They didn't mention coronavirus, we only approved license for immunity booster, cough & fever. We'll issue them a notice asking how they got permission to make the kit for COVID19," Licence Officer, Uttarakhand Ayurved Department said.

MoS for the Union Ayush Ministry Shripad Naik on Wednesday said that his Ministry will clear its stance on pharmaceutical giant Patanjali's newly-launched ayurvedic drugs 'Coronil and Swasari' for the deadly virus after reviewing the report sent by it.

However, the Minister said that it is good that Baba Ramdev has given a new medicine to the country.

"It is a good thing that Baba Ramdev has given a new medicine to the country but as per rule, it has to come to AYUSH Ministry first. They even said that they have sent a report. We will look into it and permission will be given after seeing the report," Naik told ANI.

The AYUSH Ministry had said on Tuesday that it has taken cognizance of news in the media about Ayurvedic medicines developed for the treatment of COVID-19 by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Haridwar and said the company has been asked to "stop advertising/publicising such claims till the issue is duly examined".

In a release, the Ministry said that facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to it.

It had said the concerned Ayurvedic drug manufacturing company has been informed that such advertisements of drugs including Ayurvedic medicines are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and directives issued by the Central government in the wake of COVID outbreak.

The Ministry had also requested concerned state licensing authority of Uttrakhand to provide copies of license and product approval details of Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of COVID-19.

