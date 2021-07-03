Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat Chairperson Election: Voting in 53 districts today, counting after 3 PM

The voting for zila panchayat chairman posts in 53 districts of Uttar Pradesh will be held today, i.e. July 3, the State Election Commission said. The polling will take place from 11 am to 3 pm. The votes will be counted after 3 pm, it said.

The elections were scheduled to be held in 75 districts but after winners were declared unopposed in 22 districts, the polling will take place in the remaining 53 districts.

Zila panchayat chairpersons are elected from among the elected members of zila panchayats of various districts. The four-phase panchayat polls concluded in the state in May.

The chairpersons of 22 zila panchayats in 22 districts of the state were declared elected unopposed on Tuesday. Of these, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won in 21 seats, while the Samajwadi Party won in Etawah.

Districts where BJP candidates elected unopposed

The 17 districts where the BJP candidates got elected unopposed were Chitrakoot, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Moradabad, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Banda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Mau and Varanasi.

In Saharanpur, Bahraich, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur, the BJP-supported candidates got a walkover after the opposition-backed candidates withdrew their nomination.

The lone seat that the Samajwadi Party (SP) won unopposed is Etawah where SP President Akhilesh Yadav`s cousin Anshul Yadav won the seat without any contest.

Akhilesh accuses UP CM of rigging polls

Following the BJP’s victory, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has accused Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath of rigging the district panchayat chairpersons elections. Yadav stated that the Chief Minister’s undemocratic behaviour poses a threat to constitutional institutions.

"The CM has crossed all limits in rigging the district panchayat chairperson elections. His undemocratic conduct has posed a threat to the constitutional institutions in the state," said the SP leader.