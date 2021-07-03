Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat Chairperson Election: BJP wins 67 of 75 seats

In a major boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, te UP BJP has claimed that the party-backed candidates won 67 of 75 seats of the district panchayat chief at the voting for which was held on Saturday.

In a tweet in Hindi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The historic victory of the BJP in the election to the posts of zila panchayat chairpersons in Uttar Pradesh is the result of the public welfare policies of the respected prime minister."

"This is the manifestation of public confidence in the good governance that has been established in Uttar Pradesh. Thanks to all the people of the state and a hearty congratulations for the victory," the CM added.

Congratulating the victorious candidates, the CM tweeted, "Hearty congratulations to all the winning candidates for the post of zila panchayat chairpersons in the three-tier panchayat elections. This victory of yours will give more strength to the panchayati raj system in India. Best wishes to all of you for a bright tenure," he said.

The polling for the seats had begun at 11 am and continued till 3 pm.

Zila panchayat chairpersons are elected from among the elected members of zila panchayats of various districts. The four-phase panchayat polls concluded in the state in May.

The chairpersons of 22 zila panchayats in 22 districts of the state were declared elected unopposed on Tuesday. Of these, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won in 21 seats, while the Samajwadi Party won in Etawah.