Uttar Pradesh likely to impose stricter COVID-19 curbs today amid spike in cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh is currently on a rise, and it is expected that stricter COVID-19 curbs will be issued in the state by tonight to control the rate of infection. The new curbs are expected to be announced by tonight, according to sources.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be conducting an important meeting tonight to review the coronavirus situation in the state along with the Health Advisory Board and members of the COVID-19 team. The meeting will be held at 6:30 pm tonight.

After today’s meeting in Lucknow with health officials, it is likely that the Uttar Pradesh government will announce stricter COVID-19 curbs such as the closure of malls, swimming pools, cinema halls, and other public places where large gatherings are possible.

It is also likely that a weekend curfew is announced in the state after the Delhi government has announced the same. The Uttar Pradesh administration has already announced a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am, and the capacity of wedding functions and gatherings has been reduced.

According to ANI reports, India reported 37,379 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 3.24 percent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. With this, the country`s COVID-19 case tally has risen to 3,48,08,886.

As per the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department, a total of 572 fresh cases were reported in the state on Monday taking the tally of active cases to 2,261. Many COVID-19 restrictions have already been placed in UP, but the tally is still going up.

The number of Omicron cases in India is also nearing the 1,900 marks, which has raised the fear regarding the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the nation soon. Till now, the maximum Omicron cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Delhi.