Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 concludes, receives investment proposals worth Rs 33.5 lakh crore

Photo: ANI

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: The three-day Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 concluded on Sunday in Lucknow in which the state government received investment proposals worth Rs 33.50 lakh crore, according to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Summit was kicked off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 in which a number of dignitaries were present. Addressing the occasion, PM Modi said Uttar Pradesh is playing a leadership role in driving India’s growth if the country is considered a bright spot.

"There has been improvement in every field in the state in 5-6 years from electricity to connectivity," he said.

"The state boasts of modern infrastructure and very soon it will be known as the first state to have five international airports in the country, the PM pointed out, adding that it is getting connected to the sea and to the ports of Gujarat and Maharashtra through a dedicated freight corridor. The Prime Minister said that new opportunities are being created for wealth creators in the state every day," the Prime Minister added.

Inviting investors to invest in Uttar Pradesh, the PM said that the Uttar Pradesh government and the bureaucracy have embarked on the path of progress with determination.

"To make your (investors and entrepreneurs) dreams come true, it is standing with you at every step."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors` Summit would change the destiny of Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a session organised at Dadhichi Hall of the Global Investors Summit, the Union Home Minister said, "Today Uttar Pradesh has everything required for the development of industries in any state. The UP government now makes decisions quickly as well. There is no longer any confusion in formulating policies."Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on the occasion, said that the Central government has put forth a new vision for the business community in the country."

The slope of industrial growth in the country was declining due to some historical reasons because of which people used to hesitate to step into the business sector despite the availability of all resources. Because of this pseudo-secularism, the established industries were also hampered. However, the encouragement and achievements in the sector during the previous years show how the government has presented a new approach towards the business committee," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state attracted investments proposals worth Rs 32.92 lakh crores through the roadshows for the Global Investors Summit 2023 and is ready to play the role of the growth engine of the country in line with the Prime Minister`s vision.

Reliance Industries, CMD, Mukesh Ambani, lauded the state and said that Uttar Pradesh is on its way to becoming Uttam Pradesh."The UP government has created a good environment for investment by facilitating infrastructure such as highways, expressways, and rail traffic, in addition to making the state crime-free. Today UP has become a hub of investment because of its transparent policies, reforms, and strict law and order. Uttar Pradesh has become the centre of hope for a new India," he said.

"The golden era of UP has begun. Both industry and cooperation are needed for the development of the state. UP is becoming an `enterprise state` by imbibing the mantra of PM Modi, `Reform, Perform and Transform.` There is greater harmony between rural and urban India in UP. In order for India to become a $5 trillion economy, UP must become a USD 1 trillion economy state. The state is progressing toward this goal under the leadership of CM Yogi," Ambani added.

During the course of the Summit, the governments of Denmark and Uttar Pradesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) worth Rs 1000 crore regarding the setting up of a Smart River Laboratory in Varanasi aimed at monitoring the cleaning of the Ganges.Denmark`s Global Climate Policy Minister Dan Jorgensen said that India is emerging as the world’s leading economy, while Uttar Pradesh is fuelling India’s power.

A state government statement informed that a Japanese hotel chain Hotel Management International Company Limited (HMI) is mulling developing 30 new hotels across Uttar Pradesh.

HMI signed a Memorandum of Understanding worth Rs 7,200 crore with the state government on the second day of the Summit.On Saturday, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari lauded CM Yogi for his efforts to improve the state`s agriculture and industry stating that his vision will change people’s perceptions of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a session on `E Mobility, Vehicle and Future Mobility` on the second day of the Summit, Gadkari said, "Uttar Pradesh is the best destination for investment. Investment opportunities in the field of e-mobility are enormous due to the abundance of water, energy, human resources, and excellent connectivity."

British Government’s Defence Procurement Minister Alex Chalk Casey on Sunday said that the United Kingdom will make investments in the defence, aerospace and medical sectors in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at the United Kingdom Partner Country/Defence session held in Lucknow as part of the ongoing UP Global Investors Summit 2023, Casey said, "It is a matter of pride for me to participate in GIS-23 being held in the capital Lucknow. Standing on this great land of Uttar Pradesh and inviting the whole world to invest is a big achievement in itself. At the same time, it is also a big achievement that we all became witnesses of this programme in a state, which is known as the `Rice Basket`.

The closing ceremony of the Summit on Sunday was attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Minister Yogi. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that apart from being the largest state of the country in terms of population, Uttar Pradesh ranks first in India in many areas in terms of contribution to the country’s economy.

"Uttar Pradesh ranks first in India in total production of food grains, including wheat. It also ranks first in the country in the production of sugarcane and potato. In the production of mango and peas also, this state contributes the most. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh is the leader in milk production. Being rich in agricultural products, Uttar Pradesh has a lot of potential for agro-based enterprises," she said.

The President noted that Uttar Pradesh has about 95 lakh MSMEs which is the highest number of MSMEs in the country.She said that apart from being the backbone of the country’s industries, MSMEs also provide the largest number of employment opportunities after the agriculture sector. The President expressed confidence that the MSME sector of Uttar Pradesh will play a major role in the economic development of India.

The President appreciated the efforts to make Uttar Pradesh a Preferred Investment destination. She expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh would gain global fame as the `Best Investment State`.

"If Uttar Pradesh becomes more prosperous, India would also be more prosperous," she said.

CM Yogi, addressing on the occasion, said that the state will be a safe destination for investment. Yogi said that the state has received investment proposals worth Rs 33.50 lakh crore in the global investment summit.

"With this investment, 93 lakh jobs and employment will be created. Earlier, investment meant investment only in NCR. While today, investment has been received for all 75 districts of the state in the summit. Investment proposals worth Rs 9.54 lakh crore and Rs 4.28 lakh crore have been received in Bundelkhand," he said.

"It is a matter of good fortune that on February 10, the Uttar Pradesh Global Investment Mahakumbh was given a new height by PM Modi. In the last nine years, India`s respect has increased in the whole world under the leadership of PM Modi. Uttar Pradesh has also got the benefit from this increased honour in the grand event of the Global Investor Summit. The global community has been attracted towards Uttar Pradesh as the best investment destination," the Chief Minister added.