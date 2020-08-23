US Presidential candidate Joe Biden, running mate Harris extend Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to Indians

It is to be noted that Kamala Harris' Indian heritage has dominated headlines in India.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris extended their greetings to Indians around the world.

"To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the U.S., India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings." Joe Biden said.

Harris also extended her wishes.

"Joining @JoeBiden in wishing everyone celebrating a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi," Harris tweeted.

Her mother Shyamala Gopalan is a Tamil Indian-American who became a leading cancer researcher and activist, passed away from colon cancer in 2009. From Kamala`s name (Shyamala gave her and her sisters Sanskrit names to connect their heritage with their identities) to Kamala`s focus on immigration and equal rights, Shyamala has had a profound influence and lasting legacy on her high-flying daughter.

She stayed there for her career as a breast cancer researcher, then later worked at the University of Illinois and the University of Wisconsin--even eventually being a part of the Special Commission on Breast Cancer.In addition to inspiring Kamala through service, she was also a civil rights activist. She passed this activism on to her daughter.