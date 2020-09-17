UPSC aspirant raped in Delhi's Nehru Vihar, accused absconding

A UPSC aspirant, who came to Delhi to prepare for the exams was allegedly raped by a man after she refused to marry him.

The man has been identified as Amitabh.

According to the information received from the police, the victim was staying at a rented apartment in Nehru Vihar in Timarpur, Delhi. At 10 pm on September 15, the accused person came to her house, and allegedly assaulted and raped the student. The student somehow managed to escape and informed the police about the incident.

Reportedly, the girl hails from Bihar. After the death of her husband in 2014, she met the accused person in 2015 who promised to marry her. However, in 2018, he married another girl.

However, the accused somehow came to know that the girl was staying in a rented flat in Nehru Vihar. She came to Delhi from Bihar on September 15. On September 15, the accused reaches the girl's house and asks her to marry him. When she refused, the man allegedly beat and raped her.

The accused escaped after committing the alleged crime.

Afterward, the police completed a full medical-checkup of the girl. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 323, 376 of the IPC.

The accused phone has also been put under surveillance.