Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving in New York, details inside

Singer Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday and is accused of driving while intoxicated in New York’s Long Island, authorities said.

Timberlake was expected to be arraigned in Sag Harbor, on the eastern end of Long Island, according to a statement from the Suffolk County district attorney’s office. Timberlake’s representatives did not immediately return requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Sag Harbor is a coastal village in the Hamptons, around 100 miles (160 kilometers) from New York City. In the summer, it is a hotspot for wealthy visitors.

A young Timberlake was a Disney Mouseketeer, where his castmates included future girlfriend Britney Spears. He rose to fame in the popular boy band NSYNC and embarked on a solo recording career in 2002.

As an actor, Timberlake has won acclaim in movies including The Social Network and Friends With Benefits. He has won ten Grammy awards and four Primetime Emmy Awards.

Timberlake has two upcoming shows in Chicago on Friday and Saturday, then is scheduled for New York's Madison Square Garden next week on Tuesday and Wednesday.



