'Modi ji won't be intimidated': Taiwan after China objects to ties with India

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te greeted PM Modi on NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha Elections.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 10:07 PM IST

Days after China's outrage over an exchange of messages between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, Taiwan has described it as an 'unreasonable interference'. "I think Modi ji will not be intimidated," said Deputy Foreign Minister of Taiwan, Tien Chung-kwang on Tuesday.

He added, "The new president, Lai Ching-te, congratulated Modi ji for becoming the Prime Minister for the third time. I think Modi ji also used that platform (X) to respond. This is a very common thing to congratulate each other. Why do other people have something to say about it? I don't understand. This is a very unreasonable interference between two leaders congratulating each other."

 

 

Earlier on June 5, Lai greeted PM Modi on NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha Elections. He said Taiwan was looking forward to enhancing the 'fast-growing' ties between the two sides. "My sincere congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his election victory. We look forward to enhancing the fast-growing Taiwan-India partnership, expanding our collaboration on trade, technology and other sectors to contribute to peace & prosperity in the Indo Pacific," Lai tweeted.

 

 

A day after, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China has protested to India about the exchange. For the unversed, China considers Taiwan as its breakaway province. Taiwan, however, sees itself as completely distinct from China.

READ | Canadian PM Justin Trudeau sees 'opportunity' to engage with new Indian govt after meeting PM Modi in Italy

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
