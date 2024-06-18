'Modi ji won't be intimidated': Taiwan after China objects to ties with India

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te greeted PM Modi on NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha Elections.

Days after China's outrage over an exchange of messages between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, Taiwan has described it as an 'unreasonable interference'. "I think Modi ji will not be intimidated," said Deputy Foreign Minister of Taiwan, Tien Chung-kwang on Tuesday.

He added, "The new president, Lai Ching-te, congratulated Modi ji for becoming the Prime Minister for the third time. I think Modi ji also used that platform (X) to respond. This is a very common thing to congratulate each other. Why do other people have something to say about it? I don't understand. This is a very unreasonable interference between two leaders congratulating each other."

WATCH Taipei "...I think Modi ji and our President will not be intimidated...," says Deputy Foreign Minister of Taiwan, Tien Chung-kwang on the Chinese Foreign Ministry raising objections on the exchange of messages between PM Modi and Taiwan President on his message on his… pic.twitter.com/GFnqD6dZ3x — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2024

Earlier on June 5, Lai greeted PM Modi on NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha Elections. He said Taiwan was looking forward to enhancing the 'fast-growing' ties between the two sides. "My sincere congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his election victory. We look forward to enhancing the fast-growing Taiwan-India partnership, expanding our collaboration on trade, technology and other sectors to contribute to peace & prosperity in the Indo Pacific," Lai tweeted.

Thank you @ChingteLai for your warm message. I look forward to closer ties as we work towards mutually beneficial economic and technological partnership. https://t.co/VGw2bsmwfM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2024

A day after, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China has protested to India about the exchange. For the unversed, China considers Taiwan as its breakaway province. Taiwan, however, sees itself as completely distinct from China.

READ | Canadian PM Justin Trudeau sees 'opportunity' to engage with new Indian govt after meeting PM Modi in Italy