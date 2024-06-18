Twitter
Darshan arrest: Pavithra Gowda, co-accused seen smiling during investigation, furious netizens say 'no regret, no guilt'

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and their accomplices are in police custody for allegedly murdering Renukaswamy.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 10:31 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Darshan arrest: Pavithra Gowda, co-accused seen smiling during investigation, furious netizens say 'no regret, no guilt'
Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and Pavan
Kannada star Darshan, his longtime partner Pavithra Gowda, and many others are under the custody of Bengaluru police in connection with the murder of Darshan's Renukaswamy. As the police officials were taking Pavithra and one of the accused named Pavan to collect evidences from their homes, both of them were caught smiling on the cameras.

As their videos went viral on social media, several netizens got furious and shamed them. One of the X (previously known as Twitter) users wrote, "No regret, no guilt", while another added, "No regrets on her face! Hope in our judicial system is losing day by day." "Remorseless & extremely arrogant", read another comment.

Netizens even claimed that Pavithra had applied makeup and lipstick while being in police custody. A user on X wrote, "How can she laugh and wear all that make up", while another commented, "Looks like she got clear clue that she will be out soon, no regrets at all her on face."

As per the police investigation, Renukaswamy had made derogatory comments against Pavithra on her social media, blaming her for ruining the actor's marriage with Vijaylakshmi. Then, Pavithra allegedly instigated Darshan to punish Renukaswamy. Darshan got Renukaswamy picked up from his house through his fan club members, and then beat him up with his belt. Darshan's accomplices threw him against a wall and dumped his body in a stormwater drain, which was recovered on June 8.

