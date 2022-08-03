Search icon
UP school teacher accused of engineering Rs 11.46 crore scam, here's how

Firozabad: Police said Sharma had registered an NGO using fake ration cards and fake identity cards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 07:29 AM IST

Mid-day meal scam (File)

A government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad has been accused of siphoning off Rs 11.46 crore from the Mid-Day Meal scheme. The teacher, identified as Chandrakant Mishra, allegedly used fake documents to register an NGO and illegally used the money in collusion with officials, departmental staff and banks, the police said. 

SP (vigilance) Alok Sharma informed PTI that Sharma is a resident of Shikohabad in the Firozabad district. He is posed as a principal at a primary school in the district. He has been booked under the prevention of corruption act. 

He and a few other employees of the education department were booked on July 27.

Police said Sharma had registered an NGO using fake ration cards and fake identity cards and used the non-profit to funnel money into his own accounts. The name of the NGO is  Saraswat Awasiya Shiksha Sewa Samiti. 

He said Sharma made his father the president of the NGO, his mother the manager and his wife the treasurer. 

He also declared his mother to be dead even though she is still alive. 

The teacher allegedly took the contract for distribution of the Mid-day meal in Firozabad schools. 

District Magistrate, Firozabad, Ravi Ranjan said, "This matter has come into my notice through media. Necessary legal action will be taken in a fair manner."

With inputs from PTI

