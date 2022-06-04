UP’s Kanpur violence: 36 arrested after BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad

File Photo

Violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Friday as mobs entered stone pelting over alleged insulted remarks on Prophet Muhammad by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The police have now arrested 36 people who were part of the violent act.

According to the officials, the arrests have been made based on the video clips analysed by the police for identifying those linked to violence. The police have registered three First Information Reports (FIRs) against unknown persons in reference to the case.

Kanpur police commissioner Vijay Singh Meena said, “More people are being identified on the basis of the videos”. He added that strict action will be taken against the conspirators under the Gangster Act.

As of yet, security has been boosted to ensure law and order in the city.

The incident took place in Pared, Nai Sadak and Yateemkhana areas of the city after Friday namaz. Clashes broke out as two sides of the mob engaged in stone-pelting and open firing while members of one of the groups tried to shut shops over alleged insulted remarks made by the BJP spokesperson during a TV debate.

As per officials, 30 police personnel and 30 others were injured in the violent clash.

Giving details about the clashes, the city police commissioner said that about 50-100 young men stepped out on the streets and started sloganeering while another group jumped in to oppose. The two sides then engaged in stone-pelting.

“Around eight to ten cops were present at the spot then who tried to intervene and controlled the situation to some extent. The control room was informed immediately and senior officials including me reached the spot within 10 minutes”, he added.