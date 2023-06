UP: Massive fire breaks out at Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, fire tenders on spot (Photo: ANI)

A massive fire has broken out in the backside area of Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, Mathura. Currently, two fire tenders are present at the spot, ANI reported. More details are awaited.

