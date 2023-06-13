Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD issues warning for possible extensive damage; Kutch, Jamnagar to be most impacted

Cyclone Biparjoy | Photo: PTI

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) took to its official Twitter handle on Tuesday morning to warn that cyclone Biparjoy may cause extensive damage and Gujarat's Kutch, Jamnagar are likely to be the most impacted areas.

As a precautionary measure, the administration has so far shifted 21,000 people from different coastal districts to temporary shelters, reported PTI. The government is aiming to evacuate people within 10 km of the coast.

Migration of 500 people in Junagadh district has already been done, including-- 6,786 in Kutch, 1,500 in Jamnagar, 543 people in Porbandar, 4,820 in Dwarka, 408 in Gir-Somnath, 2,000 people in Morbi and 4,031 in Rajkot.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing a review meeting to inspect the preparedness to cope with the effects of cyclone Biparjoy.

IMD has also written on their handle, "Cyclone warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts: Prange Message. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0830IST of today is about 280km SW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 300km WSW of Porbandar, 310km SW of Jakhau Port, 330km SW of Naliya. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) AROUND evening of 15th June as VSCS."

According to the weather department, the cyclone has been moving northwards at a speed of five kilometers per hour, and is centered approximately 290 km southwest of Gujarat's Porbandar. It is expected to cross Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions as well as adjoining Pakistan coasts on Thursday.