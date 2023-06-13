Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD issues warning for possible extensive damage; Kutch, Jamnagar to be most impacted

IMD has issued a warning stating that there is a potential of severe damage in parts of Gujarat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD issues warning for possible extensive damage; Kutch, Jamnagar to be most impacted
Cyclone Biparjoy | Photo: PTI

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) took to its official Twitter handle on Tuesday morning to warn that cyclone Biparjoy may cause extensive damage and Gujarat's Kutch, Jamnagar are likely to be the most impacted areas. 

As a precautionary measure, the administration has so far shifted 21,000 people from different coastal districts to temporary shelters, reported PTI. The government is aiming to evacuate people within 10 km of the coast. 

Migration of 500 people in Junagadh district has already been done, including-- 6,786 in Kutch, 1,500 in Jamnagar, 543 people in Porbandar, 4,820 in Dwarka, 408 in Gir-Somnath, 2,000 people in Morbi and 4,031 in Rajkot.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing a review meeting to inspect the preparedness to cope with the effects of cyclone Biparjoy. 

Read: Delhi NCR earthquake: 5.4 magnitude tremors hit capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, Punjab; epicentre in Jammu-Kashmir's Doda

IMD has also written on their handle, "Cyclone warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts: Prange Message. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0830IST of today is about 280km SW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 300km WSW of Porbandar, 310km SW of Jakhau Port, 330km SW of Naliya. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) AROUND evening of 15th June as VSCS."

According to the weather department, the cyclone has been moving northwards at a speed of five kilometers per hour, and is centered approximately 290 km southwest of Gujarat's Porbandar. It is expected to cross Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions as well as adjoining Pakistan coasts on Thursday.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'
Malaika Arora dazzles in pink ensemble as she turns a showstopper for Bombay Fashion Week
In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for
Queenmaker, The Good Bad Mother, Doctor Cha, latest Korean dramas streaming on Netflix
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi Ring Metro to add 8 stops, passengers from Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad to benefit, check list of stations
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.