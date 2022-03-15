Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

UP Elections 2022: SP-led alliance secured 51.5% of postal ballots, claims Akhilesh Yadav

SP-led alliance had got 51.5 per cent of the postal ballots in the recent UP Assembly election Akhilesh Yadav claimed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 15, 2022, 03:27 PM IST

UP Elections 2022: SP-led alliance secured 51.5% of postal ballots, claims Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed that the SP-led alliance had got 51.5 per cent of the postal ballots in the recent UP Assembly election, and that it won 304 seats on this basis.

“The SP-alliance got 51.5 per cent of the postal ballot votes, which means that the SP registered victory on 304 seats,” he said in a Hindi tweet.

 

 

“This is telling the truth about the victory of the SP-led alliance in the election. Thanks to every government employee, teacher and voter, who cast their postal ballot. The ruling party should know that deceit does not give any strength," said Yadav, targeting BJP, which won the election winning 255 seats.

READ | Need to make films like 'The Kashmir Files' to bring out truth: PM Modi

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.