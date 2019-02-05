UP Budget Session: SP-BSP members raise slogans against Governor, hurl paper balls towards podium during his address

Opposition members created a ruckus in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha as Governor Ram Naik addressed a joint sitting of the state legislature on the Budget Session first day on Tuesday. Members of opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party raised slogans against the BJP government and hurled paper balls towards the podium as Ram Naik addressed the House.

As soon as the governor began reading out his speech, opposition members started raising anti-government slogans and shouted 'Rajyapal Wapas Jao (Governor Go Back)'.

They soon started hurling paper balls towards the podium which were deflected by members of the staff using cardboard files.

Lucknow: SP and BSP MLAs protested against the state govt, in UP state legislative assembly today. pic.twitter.com/A56NKVkCHL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2019

Amid the din, the governor kept reading out his speech, which highlights various welfare and development schemes, besides achievements of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the action.

"The way slogans were raised against the Governor and SP members threw paper balls at him is condemnable. We criticise how SP and BSP members behaved in front of the Governor. Now you can imagine what kind of system these people want," Yogi said.

The annual budget will be presented on February 7 by Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal.

The session is likely to conclude on February 22.

(With PTI inputs)