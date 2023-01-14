Search icon
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari gets death threats, security beefed up

The caller allegedly took the name of fugitive mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar when making threats to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Nitin Gadkari | File Photo

Prominent Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s security has been tightened after his private office in Nagpur received extortion-cum-death threats, officials informed on Saturday. The security has been heightened around both the central minister’s office and home after the threat calls.

The Nagpur office of Nitin Gadkar received three calls between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm wherein the caller allegedly took the name of fugitive mafia don Daroom Ibrahim Kaskar. The caller, whose identity is unknown, made demands of extortion as well as death threats targeting the union minister who is currently in Maharashtra for Makar Sankranti festival -- before disconnecting abruptly.

Local police and senior officers reached the spot and began to probe the threat calls, Gadkari’s office informed. Details regarding the caller are awaited. 

