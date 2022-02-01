Union Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: E-passports will be rolled out for citizens' convenience

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Feb 01, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met ahead of the Budget and gave one final nod to it. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget at 11 am in the Lok Sabha.
Earlier today, FM Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad, and other officials from the Ministry.
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, replacing her signature 'bahi khata', she opted to carry the documents in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it.
The Budget speech will begin at around 11 am today with Sitharaman beginning it with an address to the speaker of Lok Sabha. Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes. On Monday, she tabled this year's Economic Survey, centered around the theme of "Agile approach", which forecasted India's economy to grow by 9.2 percent during Financial Year 2021-22 and by 8-8.5 percent in fiscal 2023 beginning 1 April.
The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the Union Budget Session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the Budget Session will take place from March 14 to April 8.
11:11 IST Tuesday, 1 February 2022
A sharp rebound in economy reflected in 2021-22, India's economic growth expected at 9.2 percent, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
11:15 IST Tuesday, 1 February 2022
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins the presentation of 'Union Budget for 2022-23 in Lok Sabha.
11:19 IST Tuesday, 1 February 2022
The National Highway network will be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23, announces FM. Inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition, and climate action are four pillars of development, Sitharaman said.
11:20 IST Tuesday, 1 February 2022
One product, one railway station will be popularised, 400 new Vande Bharat trains with higher efficiency for passengers will be developed in the next 3 years: FM
11:25 IST Tuesday, 1 February 2022
2022-23 has been announced as International Year of Millets: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
11:30 IST Tuesday, 1 February 2022
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the speed in the coverage of vaccination has helped in economic recovery. Presenting the Budget for 2022-23, she said the country is in the midst of the Omicron wave.
11:35 IST Tuesday, 1 February 2022
Kisan Drones for crop assessment, land records, spraying of insecticides expected to drive a wave of technology in Agri sector: FM
11:37 IST Tuesday, 1 February 2022
Railways will develop new products for small farmers and MSMEs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday. Presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23, she noted that efforts of central and state governments are leading to jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.
She further said national highways will be extended by 25,000 km during 2022-23, and the PM Gati Shakti for road transport master plan will be finalised in 2022-23.