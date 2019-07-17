Unable to feed family, Kashmir labourer finds helping hand from CRPF

A labourer in Kashmir who was unable to continue providing for his family because of a kidney ailment found help from the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) outreach programme. The paramilitary force has now taken up the responsibility for his treatment and is helping his wife acquire skills with which she can feed the family.

Adbul Qayoom was diagnosed with chronic liver disease and had been unable to continue working to provide for his family. They sold off all their belongings and valuables one by one to foot the expenses of running their household and the cost of his treatment. When they ran out of things to sell, they got by for a while with the assistance of their relatives. When that too ran out they were unable to afford two meals in a day.

That is when Qayoom, his wife and two young children approached the CRPF's Madadgar programme, which aims to improve the conditions of families in the region they are posted to. The Madadgar unit assessed Qayoom's plight and decided to help him.

The CRPF facilitated medical check-ups and gave Qayoom the medicines that the doctors prescribed. The Madadgar unit realised that Qayoom was still a significant time away from recovering enough to feed this family.

@CRPFmadadgaar is providing life saving medication to Ab Qayoom a laborer suffering from Chronic Kidney disease. He hasn't been able to work for past 6 months. His wife is being provided training in tailoring after which she wl be provided with sewing machine to support d family pic.twitter.com/f2GcLSUiGb — CRPF Madadgaar (@CRPFmadadgaar) July 10, 2019

So, the CRPF arranged traning programmes for Qayoom's wife to become a tailor. When she completed her training they gave her a sewing machine so she could earn her family's sustenance. The Madadgar unit also spoke to a number of local tailors and NGOs and asked them to send work her way.

The CRPF has been carrying out such outreach programmes to address the larger issues that underlie the violence and disenchantment that can spread across a region, especially one that has been the scene of decades of conflict. On a number of occasions, the Madadgar programme has given sewing machines to women whose families were struggling.