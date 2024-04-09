Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Udhampur Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Alka Yagnik reacts to Choli Ke Peeche remix in Crew: 'Usme rap-wap daal ke...'

Meet man who dropped out of school at 15, now has Rs 14140 crore net worth, runs Rs 78994 crore company as...

Almora Uttarakhand Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Not Zanjeer or Abhimaan, the first film in which Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were paired together was...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Udhampur Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Alka Yagnik reacts to Choli Ke Peeche remix in Crew: 'Usme rap-wap daal ke...'

GT vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: RR aim to continue their winning streak against GT

7 must-watch Bollywood films produced by Boney Kapoor

10 warning signs of high bad LDL cholesterol levels

Weight Loss: Tasty and healthy Indian snacks that help in reducing fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Alka Yagnik reacts to Choli Ke Peeche remix in Crew: 'Usme rap-wap daal ke...'

Not Zanjeer or Abhimaan, the first film in which Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were paired together was...

Srikanth trailer: Rajkummar Rao's visually impaired Srikanth Bolla sues Indian education system, becomes industrialist

HomeIndia

India

Udhampur Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Udhampur Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha constituency: The date of voting for the Udhampur Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is 13 May (Phase 4)

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 10:49 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After 15 years, there will be a fierce race for the Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha seat in Udhampur, with notable BJP and Congress figures competing. The date of voting for the Udhampur Lok Sabha Constituency Polls 2024 is May 13 (Phase 4).

Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur is the second-largest Lok Sabha constituency in the state, covering parts of the Himalayan mountain range and including six districts: Kishtwar, Ramban, Kathua, Doda, Reasi, and Udhampur.

There are 17 assembly seats in this constituency, including some reserved seats like Hiranagar, Chenani, and Ramban. Prominent individuals from the Kashmiri royal family, such as Karan Singh, have run for office and represented this constituency in the past.

With 724311 votes, Udhampur-based BJP candidate Dr. Jitendra Singh was victorious in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. With 367059 votes, INC Vikramaditya Singh was defeated by the BJP. BJP obtained sixty-one percent. Similar to this, Jitendra Singh won the Lok Sabha elections 2014, defeating Ghulam Nabi Azad, a former chief minister of the state and prominent Congress leader, by almost 60,000 votes.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, a current member of parliament and Minister of State (MoS) in the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, won the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat two times in a row. Chaudhary Lal Singh, a former state minister and leader of the BJP, lost the seat to Singh and has since rejoined the Congress.

Udhampur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Candidates

  • Dr Jitendra Singh (Incumbent) – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
  • Chaudhary Lal Singh- Congress

(Note: The candidate(s) list will be updated as and when they are announced.)

Udhampur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Dates

  • Date of polling: April 19, 2024
  • Date of counting/results: June 4, 2024
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Elon Musk: Tesla’s entry in India a natural progression

Parineeti Chopra walked out of this film for Amar Singh Chamkila, it became blockbuster earning over Rs 900 crore

AI's role in the future of driving

Electoral Bonds – Joining the dots

Angelina Jolie claims ex-husband Brad Pitt's physical abuse began before 2016 plane incident

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement