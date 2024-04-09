Udhampur Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Udhampur Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha constituency: The date of voting for the Udhampur Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is 13 May (Phase 4)

After 15 years, there will be a fierce race for the Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha seat in Udhampur, with notable BJP and Congress figures competing. The date of voting for the Udhampur Lok Sabha Constituency Polls 2024 is May 13 (Phase 4).

Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur is the second-largest Lok Sabha constituency in the state, covering parts of the Himalayan mountain range and including six districts: Kishtwar, Ramban, Kathua, Doda, Reasi, and Udhampur.

There are 17 assembly seats in this constituency, including some reserved seats like Hiranagar, Chenani, and Ramban. Prominent individuals from the Kashmiri royal family, such as Karan Singh, have run for office and represented this constituency in the past.

With 724311 votes, Udhampur-based BJP candidate Dr. Jitendra Singh was victorious in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. With 367059 votes, INC Vikramaditya Singh was defeated by the BJP. BJP obtained sixty-one percent. Similar to this, Jitendra Singh won the Lok Sabha elections 2014, defeating Ghulam Nabi Azad, a former chief minister of the state and prominent Congress leader, by almost 60,000 votes.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, a current member of parliament and Minister of State (MoS) in the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, won the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat two times in a row. Chaudhary Lal Singh, a former state minister and leader of the BJP, lost the seat to Singh and has since rejoined the Congress.

Udhampur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Candidates

Dr Jitendra Singh (Incumbent) – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Chaudhary Lal Singh- Congress

(Note: The candidate(s) list will be updated as and when they are announced.)

Udhampur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Dates