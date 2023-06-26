‘Like Putin, Modi will also have to go’: Uddhav Thackeray’s bizarre comparison between Wagner Group and Oppn meeting

Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo)

The Shiv Sena mouthpiece run by Uddhav Thackeray, compared the opposition and the BJP to the Wagner group's uprising against Russian President Vladimir Putin in a recent editorial, Saamana. The connection was strange because Wagner is a mercenary organisation made up of ex-convicts hired from Russian jails.

The Wagner group was referred to as "the defender of democracy" in the Saamana editorial, which also compared it to India's opposition parties. It said that the Opposition gathered in Patna to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the same time as Yevgeny Prigozhin of the Wagner rebelled against Putin.

“The ‘Wagner Group’ came together to challenge Modi’s power in Patna. This group is not for rent, it is important. Like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, Modi will also have to go, but through democratic means. The ‘Wagner Group’ in Patna has given these indications!" an editorial in the newspaper said.

"Modi-Shah have prepared a large number of mercenaries to drum up victory, to pressurize the voters. Like Putin, Modi-Shah are also trying to bring dictatorship, total authoritarianism,” the Shiv Sena mouthpiece read.

“A long meeting of 17 major political parties was held in Patna on Friday. Five sitting Chief Ministers and as many former chief ministers were present in it. It was decided in this meeting to defeat Prime Minister Modi’s BJP in a one-on-one match against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 general elections. This is good news from the point of view of democracy,” the editorial said.

Amit Shah responded and said, Opposition people gathered for a photo and no matter how many opposition parties come together, it is certain that the BJP will win more than 300 seats’. Who is the ‘photo lover’ in the country?"

The editorial further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had embarrassed himself by speaking in "improper English" during his tour to the US.

Sanjay Raut, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), similarly compared the state of affairs in Maharashtra to a Wager group, alluding to the coalition between the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). He said that CM Eknath Shinde and his ministers were similar to the "rented army" in Russia -- the Wagner group.