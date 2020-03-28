Timeline of India's response to coronavirus outbreak

Central Government took a number of proactive measures, such as travel restrictions, adding more countries and airports for screening, suspension of visas and self-quarantine measures to effectively contain, prevent and manage the spread of the disease. A chronology of the decisions taken so far is as follows:

India was proactive in its approach towards tackling COVID-19 and put together a comprehensive response system at its borders before the outbreak was declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

India put up thermal screening systems for incoming air passengers, and it was followed by suspension of visas and ban on international flights in a speedy manner.

Thermal screening of incoming international passengers from China and Hong Kong was started on 18th January, much before the first case of Coronavirus was detected in India on January 30 2020.

Compared to Italy and Spain, India responded to the crisis much quicker. Both the countries started screening of travellers 25 days and 39 days respectively after the first reported case in the country.

Here is the timeline of the measures taken by the central government to prevent and manage the spread of the disease:

Jan 17- Advisory issued to avoid travel to China.

Jan 18- Thermal screening of passengers from China and Hong Kong.

Jan 30 – strong advisory issued to avoid travel to China.

Feb 3 - E- visa facility suspended for Chinese citizens.

Feb 22 -Advisory issued to avoid travel to Singapore; Universal screening for flights from Kathmandu, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Feb 26 - Advisory issued to avoid travel to Iran, Italy and Republic of Korea. Passengers coming from these countries to be screened, and maybe quarantined based on screening and risk assessment.

March 3: Suspension of all visas for Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and China; Compulsory health screening for passengers arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan.

March 4: Universal screening of all International Flights. Quarantine or isolation at home or sent to hospital based on screening and risk profile.

March 5: Passengers from Italy or Republic of Korea need to get medical certificate before entry.

March 10: Home isolation: incoming international passengers should self-monitor health and follow govt. Dos and Don’ts: passengers with travel history to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany to undergo home quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival.

March 11: Compulsory Quarantine- Incoming travellers (including Indians) arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15, 2020 shall be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days.

March 16: Expanded compulsory quarantine for travellers from or through UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait for a minimum of 14 days and travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and United Kingdom to India totally prohibited.

March 17:Travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia prohibited

March 19: All Incoming international flights suspended, with effect from 22nd March

March 25: Extension of suspension of all incoming International Flights to India extended till 14th April 2020

After being screened by health authorities at the airports, passengers were quarantined or sent to hospitals, based on risk assessment by health authorities. Details of even those who were cleared by health authorities were shared with the state government authorities so that they can be kept under the surveillance of their respective state/UT governments for the required number of days.

Screening of passengers took place at 30 airports, 12 major and 65 minor pots and at land borders. Over 36 lakh passengers have been screened.