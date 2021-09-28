Telangana to receive heavy rainfall today, IMD issues red alert in THESE districts

Telangana, on Monday, received heavy rainfall in different parts of the state, which sparked concern among the citizens. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has further stated that heavy rains can once again lash in several districts in Telangana, and citizens must take all necessary precautions.

On account of the bad weather conditions and extremely heavy rains expected in Telangana, IMD has issued red alerts in several districts of the state. It is expected that extremely heavy rains will be witnessed in isolated places in several districts over the next 24 hours.

As Telangana is expected to experience heavy rains today, IMD has issued red alerts in a total of 14 districts across the state, which are- Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, Siddipet, and Kamareddy.

It is also expected that the heavy rains in parts of Telangana will result in waterlogging and blockage of several drains and roads in the districts mentioned above. IMD has predicted that it can also cause significant damage to agriculture and crops.

As per the weather forecast in the area, thunderstorms will be accompanied by lightning along with a wind speed of 30-40 kmph in the 14 districts in Telangana. Yesterday, several parts of Hyderabad received light rains while Bachodu in Khammam district received the highest rainfall of 151.5 mm.

Cyclone Gulab may show its impact on the state today, due to which authorities and district collectors in the area have been asked to remain on high alert for the time being. Authorities have been asked to make sure that all the emergency services are available and citizens don’t face any problems.

The Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts in Telangana are expected to receive heavy rainfall today from 8:30 am till 8:30 am on September 29, as per IMD. All the citizens have further been advised to stay indoors and contact the authorities in case of emergencies.