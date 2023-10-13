Headlines

Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka ferry service to start from today; check price tickets, offers

The ferry will cover the approximately 111-kilometer journey from Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka in a swift three hours.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 07:16 PM IST

A new chapter in cross-border transportation between India and Sri Lanka is set to commence tomorrow, as the eagerly awaited Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka ferry service is poised for its debut. This ferry route will connect Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka, establishing the first direct sea link between the two nations in several decades.

The launch of this ferry service offers a significant opportunity for travelers from both countries to move conveniently between India and Sri Lanka, obviating the need for air travel or other transport modes. It promises not only swifter and more cost-effective journeys but also a means to fortify the cultural bonds between the two nations.

As per the ANI report, the ticket price for journeys to Sri Lanka was initially set at ₹7,670 per person (inclusive of ₹6,500 and 18% GST). However, the Nagapattinam Shipping Harbour Department has declared a special inaugural fare of ₹2,800 (₹2,375 plus 18% tax) for passengers traveling on October 14th, for a one-day-only offer, amounting to a substantial 75% discount off the regular price.

Reportedly, 30 passengers have already seized the opportunity and booked their trip at this discounted rate. The ferry will cover the approximately 111-kilometer journey from Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka in a swift three hours.

The company responsible for this service has taken diligent safety measures into account, including stringent hygiene protocols and ensuring adequate social distancing for passengers aboard the ferry. Travelers are also required to undergo COVID-19 testing before boarding and to wear masks during their voyage.

This new ferry service holds the promise of benefiting both countries substantially, not only by stimulating tourism but also by streamlining trade, fostering business connections, and creating employment prospects. The service is expected to attract more tourists from both nations who were previously hindered by pandemic-related restrictions. Additionally, it is anticipated that this service may witness an upswing in freight transport between India and Sri Lanka in the foreseeable future.

