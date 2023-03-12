Search icon
Tamil Nadu Shocker! Infuriated girlfriend pours boiling oil on boyfriend after he cheats

After a furious fight between the couple on Saturday, the incident happened in Erode in Tamil Nadu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

In a horrifying incident that occurred in Tamil Nadu, police have taken a woman into custody for pouring hot oil on her 27-year-old boyfriend as punishment for cheating. After a furious fight between the couple on Saturday, the incident happened in Erode. Karthi, a resident of Varnapuram in Bhavani who works at a private company in Perundurai, has been identified as the victim.

According to the police, the victim had a relationship with Meena Devi, one of his relatives, and had made her a marriage proposal, India Today reported. But, when Meena Devi learned that Karthi was planning to marry another lady, she questioned him, according to the police, and the argument caused the two to fight constantly.

 When Karthi went to meet Devi on Saturday, according to the police, the disagreements got heated and Devi poured boiling oil on Karthi. Karthi's hands and face started to burn as he fallen to the ground. When his neighbours heard him scream for assistance, they rescued him and rushed him to the hospital. While conducting a more thorough investigation, police have detained Meena Devi.

In a different report, Santosh Kumar advertises his organs for sale in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. The severity of the problem wasn't initially understood because it was seen as a joke. The man's attempt to obtain payment in return for his organs may be seen in the kidney and liver for sale advertisement.

READ | Kerala man puts up ad to sell his kidney and liver, know heartbreaking reason behind it

 

