Tamil Nadu man sedates, sexually assaults street dog; animal battling for life in hospital

Salem dog rape: The activist said some locals had witnessed the crime and informed her about it. (Representational)

Chennai: In a shameful incident, a 30-year-old man in Tamil Nadu's Salem district sexually assaulted a street dog after sedating it. The accused, identified as Durai, is absconding.

The police have registered a case against Durai after a complaint by an animal rights activist.

The activist said some locals had witnessed the crime and informed her about it. She said the animal was unconscious after being sodomised by the accused. She took it to a local veterinary hospital. It is critical.

The police said when it entered Durai's house, they found women's undergarments spread on his bed.

Residents of the area said women's undergarments, which were left outside to dry, had gone missing.

With inputs from IANS