Taiwan's $2.3 billion investment created nearly 65,000 jobs in India: Foreign Minister Joseph Wu tells WION

Headlines

OnePlus Pad Go unveiled, to launch exclusively in India on October 6

Meet Karachi-born model who became first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023, to be part of global pageant despite backlash

Fukrey 3: Choocha Varun Sharma says he is pregnant with Bholi Punjaban Richa Chadha's child, new promo impresses fans

Meet engineer turned IAS officer, daughter of IPS officer, failed in first try, her AIR was…

This unknown actor is India's most profitable star, last 3 films made Rs 1900 crore; beat Shah Rukh, Rajni, NTR, Yash

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OnePlus Pad Go unveiled, to launch exclusively in India on October 6

Meet Karachi-born model who became first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023, to be part of global pageant despite backlash

Fukrey 3: Choocha Varun Sharma says he is pregnant with Bholi Punjaban Richa Chadha's child, new promo impresses fans

Most wickets taken by bowlers in ODIs this year (2023)

Lung infection: 7 superfoods to heal pneumonia faster

9 times Manoj Bajpayee inspired us with motivational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

This unknown actor is India's most profitable star, last 3 films made Rs 1900 crore; beat Shah Rukh, Rajni, NTR, Yash

'Wipe it off didn't happen today?': Alia Bhatt steps out wearing bright red lipstick, fans take dig at Ranbir Kapoor

Khufiya trailer: RAW agent Tabu hunts 'deshdrohi' Ali Fazal in Vishal Bhardwaj's spy thriller, fans call it masterpiece

HomeIndia

India

Taiwan's $2.3 billion investment created nearly 65,000 jobs in India: Foreign Minister Joseph Wu tells WION

Talking to WION, the minister said the Taiwan government, since 2016, is looking forward to improving the friendship between the two countries.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 11:38 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Joseph Wu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Republic of China (Taiwan), has said that the country's investment in India stands around $2.3 billion and around 65,000 Indians have been given employment through it, adding that it will continue to do so.

Talking to WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay, the minister spoke about the growing friendship between the two countries.

"The total amount of Taiwanese investment in India now stands around USD2.3 billion and our investment in India has employed roughly 65,000 Indian people; these are good quality jobs and we will continue to do that," he continued.

Speaking about the relationship, he said the Taiwan government, since 2016, is looking forward to improving the friendship between the two countries — be it people-to-people relations or trade policies. 

In the area of healthcare, agriculture, technical and education exchanges with each other, he has seen "tremendous progress".

He also talked about the increasing Taiwanese investment in India since 2016. "In 2018, we sealed an agreement with India — a bilateral investment — and that is very important for the bilateral economic relations. And we have seen, Taiwan's investment in India has been increasing."

Detailing on how can the relationship between the two countries be further improved, he said, "If the Indian government is interested in improving the economic and trade relations with Taiwan even further, an FTA or similar to FTA type of arrangement between Taiwan and India will certainly improve our economic relations", hinting towards the world's economic distancing from China.

He also added that many of the Taiwanese investors are now shifting from China to India.

Specifically talking about the increasing semi-conductors industry in Taiwan, he said India is one of the most preferred locations for Taiwan's manufacturers of semi-conductors, "I think there is a natural philosophy that they will go to the places which are the most friendly to them. So, for Taiwan's high-tech industries, to make an investment in the United States or South East Asia or in India as long as they feel that these (countries) are friends and that they can make their investment in a friendly environment, they will go to (those countries). ANd to me, India is a very friendly place where we have the same philosophy and we have the same values."

He also assured that the Taiwanese government will encourage and provide help to the local manufacturers who would want to invest in India. "The government will try to help them to make sure that they can make a profit in India, by speaking with the Indian government about the investment cases."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    'Let me surprise you': Atlee to release different cut of Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi's Jawan on OTT

    Viral video: Kangana Ranaut claims 'a very big superstar' suggested her to 'act less', netizens say he is Salman Khan

    Dengue fever spike among kids: 5 protective measures to keep your children safe

    Delhi Metro: PM Modi inaugurates extension of Airport line, mingles with people during ride

    ‘Old is gold’: How Old Parliament building became India’s symbol of democracy, know rich history

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

    In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

    Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

    AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

    Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE