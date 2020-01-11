Headlines

Surat artist makes PM Modi's portrait in diamond

Akash Salia shaped a three-carat diamond into the map of India with PM Modi's face on it by laser inscription. Now, he wants to send the diamond to the Prime Minister.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 11, 2020, 07:24 PM IST

A young man in Surat city has surprised everyone by creating a unique piece of artwork with diamonds. Displaying his excellent artistry, the man shaped the map of India out of a real diamond, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face inscribed on it.

The man named Akash Salia shaped a three-carat diamond into the map of India with PM Modi's face on it by laser inscription. Now, he wants to send the diamond to the Prime Minister as a gift.

From the year 2013 to 2015, while he was studying at the International School of Gems and Jewellery, Akash conceived of the idea to shape the map of India from diamonds. 

Akash said that in the year 1998, his close relative had bought a three-carat diamond worth around Rs 45,000 rupees.

"When I saw this diamond after 14 years, I had the impression of drawing out the map of India from it," Akash said.

"After working five hours daily on this particular diamond, in about two months, the diamond was converted into a map," he added.


The patriotism he felt for his country since childhood drove him to make this masterpiece.  

The task was not so easy as there was a possibility of the laser breaking the diamond. However, he worked the laser with immense skill to convert it into the map of India.

However, the work still remained unfinished as he was suddenly struck with the idea of inscribing Narendra Modi's face into the diamond inside the map of India in 2017. Inspired by the welfare schemes implemented during the Modi regime, Akash completed the artwork keeping in mind the PM's contribution towards the country.

The diamond weighed approximately 1.46 carats.

The process of inscribing PM Modi's face in the map took nearly a month.

