Supreme Court to hear today Randeep Surjewala's plea challenging law linking Aadhaar, Voter ID

Surjewala, in his plea, alleged that linking of the cards "infringes upon the fundamental right of privacy of citizens and is unconstitutional".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 07:20 AM IST

Supreme Court - File Photo

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today a plea by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala challenging the Election Law Amendment Act that enables linking electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem. A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna is likely to take up the petition.

The Congress leader, in his plea, submitted that the linking of the cards “infringes upon the fundamental right of privacy of citizens and is unconstitutional and ultra vires the Constitution".

"Linking of Aadhaar data with Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card data will allow the personal and private data of voters to be available to a statutory authority and shall impose a limitation on the voters, i.E., the voters will now have to establish their identity before the Electoral Registration Officer (Respondent No. 2) by furnishing their respective Aadhaar details.

"The situation will further be aggravated by the fact that at present there are no laws for protecting the data of citizens," the plea said.

Refuting the Opposition's claim that the law violates Right to Privacy of citizens, the Centre has contended that linking Aadhaar to Voter IDs was critical in eliminating fake and redundant voter cards, thereby making elections more fair and transparent. 

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill allows electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing identity".

In 2015, a similar move to link Aadhaar to Voter ID card was put on the backburner after the Supreme Court observed that “the Aadhaar card scheme was purely voluntary” and was only meant to be proof of residence, and not proof of citizenship.

