SpiceJet, IndiGo, Air India Express to operate special flights to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

India’s domestic airlines will operate special flights to Romania and Hungary to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

SpiceJet, IndiGo and Air India Express will operate these special flights to bring back stranded Indians, who manage to find their way out of the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

Romania and Hungary share land borders with Ukraine, and many Indian nationals, including students, have made their way to these countries.

Till now, Tata Group-led Air India has been operating flights to Bucharest (Romania) and Budapest (Hungary).

Earlier, Air India operated direct special flights to Kiev but it had to stop these operations due to a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued over the closure of Ukrainian airspace.

One of Air India’s flight bound for Kiev from New Delhi returned to the national capital’s IGI Airport after NOTAM was announced at Kiev airport last Thursday.

Last Tuesday, the airline had carried out the first of its special flight operations ferrying Indian citizens from Ukraine.