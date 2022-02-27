Operation Ganga Day 2: 688 Indians stranded in Ukraine return on 3 Air India flights - See pics

On the second day of India’s airlift mission to bring back nationals from the war-torn country of Ukraine, three evacuation flights brought back 688 people on Sunday. The three Air India flights returns with students and other Indian citizens in Ukraine who had earned safe passage to the Romanian capital Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest.

The evacuations of today take the total number of stranded nationals whose return has been facilitated since Russian attack on Ukraine to 907 in 2 days. 219 people returns from Bucharest to Mumbai yesterday on Operation Ganga’s first evacuation flight.