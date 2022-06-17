Sidhu Moose Wala was apprehensive about attack, wanted a bullet proof jacket from US

(Image Source: IANS)

The slain Punjabi singer turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala was apprehensive of a deadly attack on him last year itself. And due to this fear, he wanted to buy a special bullet proof jacket for himself from the United States for which he had approached a US arms and body armor dealer. Speaking to a media house, US-based Vicky Mann Singh gave this information.

According to Vicky Mann Singh, Sidhu Moose Wala contacted him through snap chat for a bullet proof jacket. After getting two options, Moose Wala chose the hard bullet proof jacket over the soft one. This jacket could protect the body from bullets even SLR guns, as per the US-based arms dealer.

The weight of this jacket was about 4 kg. Vicky Mann further stated that Moose Wala had told him that a friend of his would collect jacket from him. Although, later no one contacted him. Vicky Mann Singh supplies weapons to the army in the US and knows a lot about weapons. He also claimed that the AN-94 gun was not used to kill Sidhu Moose Wala.

How was Sidhu Moose Wala killed?

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, passed away at age 28. He was known as one of the most influential Punjabi singers, who also became a politician after joining the Congress party. The singer was travelling in his Mahindra Thar SUV to visit his aunt in Barnala when he was shot dead in broad daylight.

Sidhu Moose Wala died after unidentified assailants opened fire while he was travelling in Punjab's Mansa district. His friends Gurvinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh, who were also in the car, survived the attack. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers, police sources had earlier said.

Bullets found at the spot of the murder site indicate that AN 94 Russian assault rifle was also used in the attack. However, Vicky suggests that his experience tells that it is not possible to use AN 94 for killing, as the AN-94 is a rare weapon and its chances of getting it in India are very less.