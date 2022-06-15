Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police gets 7-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

(Image Source: ANI)

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: The Punjab Police on Wednesday obtained 7-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the murder of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The Punjab Police had produced Lawrence Bishnoi in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mansa in connection with the case.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi's Patiala House Court allowed the Punjab Police to arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the murder of the Punjabi singer and Congress leader. The court also allowed the Punjab Police to take Bishnoi to Punjab. Now Punjab Police is taking Lawrence Bishnoi to Mohali.

According to ANI, on the transit application of Punjab Police, Lawrence Bishnoi's lawyer Vishal Chopra had told the court that Bishnoi's life is in danger. If Lawrence Bishnoi is allowed to be sent to Punjab, he can be murdered. Bishnoi's lawyer said that he is not opposed to virtual investigation and hearing.

Lawrence Bishnoi's lawyer said that they are only opposing the taking of Bishnoi to Punjab. The Punjab Police should arrest Lawrence Bishnoi if needed, but should keep him in Delhi, the lawyer added. The Mohali police and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Tuesday arrested two active members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang who were working on the directions of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

Sidhu Moose Wala murder case

Punjabi singer turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. A day earlier, the Punjab Police had reduced the security of Sidhu Moose Wala. Along with him, the security of 424 people across the state were either withdrawn or reduced.

Sidhu Moose Wala had left his house at around 4.30 pm on May 29 along with two persons, Gurwinder Singh his neighbour and Gurpreet Singh his cousin, when he was shot dead by some unidentified persons. Punjab police has arrested nine persons in this case for providing logistic support, conducting recce, and harboring the shooters of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Before the assembly elections in Punjab, Sidhu Moose Wala had joined the Congress in December last year and also contested the assembly elections.