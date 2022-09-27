Shrikant Tyagi case: Politician's wife keeps controversy alive at Noida's Grand Omaxe society, here's what she did

Photo: PTI

The controversy around encroachment returned to Noida’s Grand Omaxe society after palm trees that were uprooted were retransplanted in front of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi and his wife Anu’s ground floor house. The fresh stir comes nearly two months after Shrikant Tyagi was caught on camera assaulting and abusing a woman resident of the society and the trees were removed and the encroached area demolished.

Over a dozen full grown palm trees were transplanted outside Tyagi’s apartment on Tuesday, despite police presence in the Noida Sector 93B society. The trees were transplanted a day after the Tyagi community demonstrated in front of the society and warned of bigger demonstrations if the trees were not planted at the same place within 48 hours.

Around 15 full-grown palm trees were replanted in the common area of the society in the backyard to the Tyagi apartment. Local police were present on duty at the time. The society’s residents expressed concern about the replantation of trees in the common area.

A team of officials from Noida Authority rushed to the spot and warned the Tyagi family to have the trees removed in two days or the officials would be forced to “remove the encroachment” themselves. Meanwhile, a group of Tyagi community protesters remained outside the society on Tuesday night. Additional police force had to be called in to tackle the situation.

“Around 70-75 protesters are present outside the society. The law and order situation is under control but an additional police force was called here in view of the development,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ram Badan Singh told PTI at around 10 pm on Tuesday.

“Yes, the trees have been planted today and we have raised our concerns. The police have remained deployed in the society since last month. Since it was a working day and many of the residents who usually come out for common causes were away at work, there was not much resistance to the plantation today. The residents, of course, are concerned but there is no panic. The other activities are continuing in the society as usual,” Avinash Mathur, president of Grand Omaxe apartment owners association, told PTI.

Shrikant Tyagi is currently lodged in jail and the matter for bail is in the Allahabad High Court. Apart from the Tyagi family, Noida Authority also issued warnings to other residents of the society who also appeared to have encroached on common areas. In the wake of the August episode, Noida Authority had issued encroachment notices to around 300 residents of Grand Omaxe.

(With inputs from PTI)