Shreyash Shandiliya, Founder SoulFul Musik Academy brings world's most affordable musical lessons & training opportunity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: Good news for all music aspirants who are true admirers of music but can’t think of making a career in music due to financial constraints. Now Mumbai- based SoulFul Musik Academy is allowing you to acquire the world's most affordable professional-level training across the music industry regardless of financial or other barriers. The academy and its founder Shreyash Shandiliya have come up with a breakthrough initiative, offering a cost-effective yet fantastic lifetime membership opportunity to unite all musicians under one roof and help create future musicians.

Founded by famous Singer, Composer, and Lyricist Shreyash Shandiliya, in 2012, SFMA (SoulFul Musik Academy) is a pathway to careers throughout the music industry, from music production, ear training, sound engineering, singing to performance in any musical instruments, style or genre.

SoulFul Musik Academy's Soul and Core Initiative is to provide professional and authentic music training to every aspirant who wishes to start their musical career without any financial burden. With open arms and hearts, it welcomes all aspirants from across the globe to its music studio located at Goregaon, a beautiful suburb in Mumbai, India.

Elaborating more on the Initiative, founder Shreyash Shandiliya says, “Music is an art that can be excelled with dedication and lifelong commitment. SoulFul Musik Academy is on a mission to support aspiring musicians and singers. The academy believes music cannot be learned by opting for courses that last for 3 or 6 months. Learning music is a lifelong commitment; financial limitations should not become hurdles in someone’s musical journey.” He further specified that paying a small fee of Rs 14160 could take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime membership opportunity at SoulFul Musik Academy. The above procedure has to be further followed with a monthly donation (to be made by the member), as per one’s affordability and desire.

As a musician, the founder understands there are people who may be unable to pay the fee upfront. The reason the dynamic entrepreneur charted out a “Piggy Bank” concept for those aspirants. The concept works on the simple childhood formula of saving today and spending later for your desires. Similarly, here too, the founder gives you a chance to save small chunks of money in SoulFul Musik Academy’s "Piggy Bank", and once you reach the threshold of Rs. 14,160, the doors to musical opportunities get opened. Additionally, enrolled students can reap further benefits from the ‘refer and earn’ policy. In the near future, the academy plans to roll out as a public limited company. Hence associations like the above can give all stakeholders a chance to become one of its equity partners.

SoulFul Musik Academy has curated a world of possibilities for every musical enthusiast, irrespective of age group. The academy currently provides the right training and timely opportunities for almost all music-related courses and sessions under one roof. Right from offering courses for playing all kinds of instruments, they also teach you how to make your own. Under the supervision of highly skilled and experienced faculties, SoulFul Musik Academy has designed courses in various forms of singing (including Indian classical, Western classical, semi-classical, jazz, flamingo, Arabic, Afghani, and Rap versions, etc.), numerous dance styles, music production, audio engineering, mixing, mastering, DJing, etc.

In its latest addition and under various music forms, it has introduced its Recreation segment. The first music singles in this segment are the Shive Tandav Stotram and Namascarthur mantra. It will help a music aspirant to understand the difference between making a cover and a recreational form of music.

Moreover, by paying the basic fee, the students/aspirants get connected with the best teachers and trainers at the academy. Further, one can choose a specific form of music, instrument training, or any other music-related course by paying a small amount along with the basic fee structure. The academy also assists you in purchasing or renting an instrument so that your practice doesn’t get hampered.

Regarded as the best music school in Goregaon Mumbai, SFMA is the first in the league of music schools to provide 24* 7 music training and assistance at times convenient to students. The maxim behind this unique offering for music aspirants lies in the saying that there is no right or specific way to learn music, and one shouldn’t be deprived of learning because of time constraints.

The SoulFul Musik Academy is not just a training platform. After completing all levels of a course at the academy, or when you create music or start a music company, the organisation also acts as your launching platform. www.soulfulmusikacademy.com

